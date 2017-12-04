Matt Lauer Is Desperate Following Sexual Harassment Scandal – He Thinks That This Ended His Career Forever

After he has been fired from NBC due to sexual misconduct allegations, Matt Lauer is getting more and more desperate. He is afraid that this whole sex scandal might have terminated his career for good. Check out the latest details.

Good morning from #Studio1A! #todayshow (photo via Nathan Congleton/NBC) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Matt fears that his time on air might have approached its end. And considering everything that has recently happened, he might be right this time.

Sources who are close to this situation have spoken to Hollywood Life, and they stated that matt is really embarrassed and overwhelmed by all these allegations regarding sexual misconduct.

‘This whole ordeal mortifies Matt, it’s like his very worst nightmare has come true,’ an insider said.

‘One of the awful things in this scandal is the fact that every interview he’s ever conducted, every throw-away comment, or jokey interaction, is now being analyzed and scrutinized under a different light. Matt’s life is tumbling down around his ear. His career may well be over for good, and he fears that his marriage will go the same way.’

The same source also added the fact that this controversy managed to decimate both Matt’s personal life and career as well. The scandal put his life on hold.

Keeping up with tradition, here’s Savannah’s annual selfie with Matt from the #MacysParade this morning! #todayshow (photo via @savannahguthrie) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

‘Everything that Matt has worked for and built up over the years is being torn away from him—he feels like he’s in quicksand and he’s being swallowed up. Right now Matt has no idea what he’s going to do to try and rebuild his life. All that Matt can currently do is wait out the scandal and pray that the worst is over now.’

Everything seems to go terribly wrong for his these days. It was previously reported that Matt’s wife took his kids and fleed their home following the scandal. Rumors said that she was heading to the Netherlands to be together with her family during these extremely harsh times.