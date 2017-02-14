Matt Lauer Grills Kellyanne Conway About Mike Flynn’s Resignation

Matt Lauer tore into Kellyanne Conway during an appearance on the “Today” show on Tuesday. Conway twisted herself into a pretzel of lies as she attempted to defend the many contradictory comments that members of the Trump administration have made about Gen. Mike Flynn. At some point, Lauer told Conway what she was saying made no sense. Flynn, who was Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, resigned Monday night. Mr. Flynn left the White House after it was revealed that weeks before Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president of the United States, he discussed with top Russians officials the removal of sanctions put in place against the country by Barack Obama.

Mr. Lauer opened the interview with a very tough question. The anchor asked Conway, is she in the loop on what is going in the White House? Lauer started with that question because Monday afternoon she appeared on live television and claimed that Flynn had “Trump’s full confidence.”

Minutes later, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was “evaluating” the situation and that Flynn was in a gray area. Late Monday night, Flynn submitted a resignation letter to POTUS.

Conway said that she was aware of what was going on and attempted to do what she does best, pivot. She claimed that Trump stuck with Flynn as his top security because he is a loyal man.

When asked why did General Flynn resign, Conway came up with a bizarre explanation. She claimed that when the president learned that there was a possibility that the Russians could blackmail him that is when he said he could no longer work with Flynn.

DOJ told WH last month Flynn misled them, was vulnerable to blackmail. He still had Trump's trust? Kellyanne pivots.pic.twitter.com/79TdL4pxeG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 14, 2017

That answer was not acceptable, prompting Lauer to call her out. He said: “‘Kellyanne, that makes no sense!’You’re saying that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.” He added: “But the White House knew about that last month when the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had not been completely honest.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough shared Tuesday that Conway is never invited to meetings at the White House and is clueless on what is going on with Trump administration.