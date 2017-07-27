Matt Lauer ‘Flips Out’ Over Megyn Kelly’s Upcoming Morning Show Title!

It looks like tensions between the two starts continue to rise. According to new reports, Megyn Kelly’s upcoming morning show finally has a name. However, we have learned that her Today show colleagues are not too excited – in fact, they are livid over it!

The 46-year-old host’s NBC morning series, which is set to premiere September 29 at 9 A.M., will be called Megyn Kelly Today.

A source on set revealed that upon hearing the new title, 59-year-old Today veteran Matt Lauer flipped out!

In addition, other hosts are equally as upset.

‘Matt is livid. He thinks the entire first two hours should now be rebranded, ‘Matt Lauer Today!’Her name is above the title, and she is unproven. Kathie Lee Gifford has been a star for 20 years, and even her name isn’t above the Today title,’ the source revealed.

As fans may already be aware, Megyn Kelly’s new role at NBC has created a lot of tension among the network’s original stars.

Matt reportedly felt betrayed that NBC went behind his back to hire Megyn.

‘He probably felt he should have been consulted since he is the big kahuna on Today,’ one source said last month.

Kelly who is currently hosting her ratings-challenge Sunday night news program has already made appearances on Today.

What do you think about the title of Megyn’s show? Are the other NBC stars right to be upset?