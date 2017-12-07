FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Matt Lauer Doesn’t Plan A Professional Comeback – All He Wants To Do Is ‘Disappear And Play Golf’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/07/2017
Matt Lauer Doesn't Plan A Professional Comeback - All He Wants To Do Is 'Disappear And Play Golf'

It was previously reported that Matt Lauer is patiently waiting for his wife to divorce him pretty soon. This does not mean that he does not fear the moment or that he wants this, but everything seems lost now anyway.

Regarding his time off work, he is not planning a comeback these days; instead, he is planning to lay low in the Hamptons in the aftermath of his sex scandal and play golf.

The disgraced former Today show host was recently fired from NBC due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

He released a public apology in which he stated that he has a lot of work to do now in order to try and repair the damage that he has caused his family and everyone else.

 

He also confessed that his full-time job from now on would be ‘soul-searching.’ We wonder if it’s not a bit too late for this, considering that his wife took the kids and left and now everyone looks at him without respect.

PageSix revealed that Matt does not have any plans to stage a professional comeback in the news business and all he wants is to play golf in his Hamptons hometown.

‘Matt has no intention of returning to public life,’ the insider stated.

Let’s say that Matt did want to go back to a career in television.  An imaging expert recently told Hollywood Life that such a thing it would be virtually impossible.

‘While Americans love second acts, the charges are so lurid and graphics that there is no return,’ Strategic Vision PR Group’s David Johnson stated.

‘These charges went against Matt Lauer’s whole image and brand which is what makes this an even greater crisis for him. His career as he knew it is over.’ Johnson also said that the best thing Matt can do for now is to remain silent until the dust settles over this horrible scandal.

2 Comments

Yvette Corbett
12/07/2017 at 10:02 am
Reply

If was Matt I would lay low and be the best dad he can be and live! Hoda needs to dial back on calling ppl babe before the sexual harassment squad comes for her every workplace should give lessons on what is considered sexual harassment! Believe it or not every one would fired!


Walter Wynnchok
12/07/2017 at 9:58 am
Reply

No more interviews with Corey Feldman!… Ha! Ha!


