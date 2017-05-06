Matt Lauer Asks Ellen DeGeneres To Share Her Thoughts On Donald Trump – It Was Brutal

Donald Trump’s name came up as Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer sat down for a very revealing interview as she was celebrating an important anniversary – 20 years ago, the television host came out as a proud gay American.

Advertisement

Lauer was a guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show, ” and the tables were turned – the interviewee became the interviewer.

The host of the “TODAY” show wanted the comedian to share her thoughts on Mr. Trump’s presidency and if she would interview him.

Mr. Lauer asked: “What’s your relationship with Donald Trump, do you know him at all? Have you had a chance to interview him?”

Happy #TBT, @BarackObama. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:08am PST

DeGeneres revealed that she did meet the New York billionaire to film a promo video for his TV show but they are not in contact, and she has never considered him as a friend.

She confessed: “I mean, I know him from “Celebrity Apprentice” because when we first started the show… we filmed something with him. I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him. So I knew him then. I have not spoken to him since he’s run for president or become president.”

Don’t ask me how, but I got my hands on President Trump’s new children's books. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Lauer went on to ask DeGeneres if she would accept to have the Republican president on her show. Portia de Rossi’s wife had a short and definitive answer.

She said “no” prompting the audience to deliver a roaring applause.

The popular funnywoman went on to add: “Um, no. Because I’m not gonna change his mind. He’s against everything I stand for.”

DeGeneres is an activist, who received the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama during a very emotional ceremony.

Former first lady Michelle Obama often appeared on the show to promote topics near and dear to her heart.

Advertisement

DeGeneres has often slammed the Trump administration for making decisions to hurt large groups of Americans – like eliminating protections for transgender students in public schools, voting to repeal Obamacare, and the Muslim ban.