Matt Lauer And Wife Annette Facing Problems Amid Megyn Kelly ‘Today’ Rumors

Matt Lauer is allegedly going through some personal problems and rumor has it executives at the “TODAY” show are planning to replace him with Megyn Kelly.

On Saturday, news broke that Lauer and his wife, Annette, are supposedly on the verge of a divorce.

The pair like many other Hollywood or famous couples is facing the pressure and going through the scandals that are associated with fame.

A source claimed that it is a tough time for the family at the moment.

The spy said: “The marriage is over. Matt’s life is a mess right now.”

The person, who sold the juicy story to the media, said cheating is not involved.

In a relationship, there is something that is often worse than infidelity – distance.

Apparently, the couple has been living apart because of Lauer’s gig as co-anchor on the morning talk show.

The journalist is often in New York City where the show is filmed while his wife and his children live in the Hamptons.

The source shared with the publication: “She lives with the children in the Hamptons while Matt works in NYC and flies out on weekends to see the children.”

The same source went on to explain: “Matt and Annette have tried over the years to stay together because of their children, but she’s horrified by the way her life has turned out. Matt said he wanted to settle down, but his behavior proved otherwise. It’s been anything but the stable marriage she was hoping for.”

The insider added that the drama in Lauer’s life has apparently affected his work and the top heads at NBC think that the former host of “The Kelly File” can take over as he sorts things out.

Mrs. Kelly starts her morning show in the fall, so she is free to substitute for Lauer.

The source shared: “If an unforeseen scandal emerges or a nasty divorce dulls his popularity with viewers… There isn’t an heir apparent.”

Do you think Kelly should be Lauer’s replacement?