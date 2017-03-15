Matt Lauer And Savannah Guthrie Grill Lindsey Graham On James Comey’s Announcement Regarding Trump/Russia Ties

Ahead of James Comey’s big announcement on the Trump/Russia ties, Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie were in full journalistic mode as they spoke to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham about the scandal.

Mr. Graham and his colleague, Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, wrote a lengthy letter to FBI Director Comey demanding that he makes a public statement on whether or not there is a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign links to Russia.

The intelligence community believes that Vladimir Putin played a role in the hackings of the DNC and top Democrats to help defeat Hillary Clinton.

Graham and Whitehouse, who oversee the United States Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, also want Comey to comment on President Trump’s disturbing allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower last year.

Graham confirmed to Lauer and Guthrie that he met with Comey in early March. He requested a briefing and told him that the American people need answers from the FBI on the Trump/Russia allegations and the wiretapping claims.

The politician from South Carolina said: “Two weeks ago we met with Director Comey, who I like and admire. We’re going to have a hearing on Russia; I don’t want to bump into a criminal investigation.”

He went on to add: “Congress is going to flex it’s muscle here. We’ll issue a subpoena; we’ll hold up the Deputy Attorney General’s nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was a warrant issues against the Trump campaign.”

Mr. Lauer, who is known for making eye-rolling statements, asked Graham what is his “BS monitor” telling him about the unfounded claims that Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower.

The co-anchor of “TODAY” said: “You’re the kind of guy who strikes me as having, as my friends would say, a good BS monitor. What does your monitor tell you about this wiretapping story?”

Graham replied by: “I really don’t know. If it’s not true, just tell me it’s not true.”

Comey is expected to confirm if an investigation exists, but it is not clear if it will be today.

One thing is sure, on Monday, the world will hear from Comey when he appears at a public House Intelligence Committee hearing on the investigation into Putin’s government meddling in the 2016 presidential race.