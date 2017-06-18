Matt Jordan, Kenya Moore’s Ex-Boyfriend, Is Heartbroken After Learning News Of Her Marriage

As most of you know, Kenya Moore got married to a mystery man earlier this week. News of her marriage was a big surprise to her fans when the secret wedding took place in the beautiful St. Lucia. So far, we’ve only known that Moore’s husband is a businessman. Kenya’s secret wedding took place in the beautiful St. Lucia.

“I am just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I am so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife,” the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star told People about her secluded wedding.

After news of her marriage made the headlines, she is finally starting to share more about her love life.

Moore recently shared a picture from her wedding on Instagram with the caption, ‘A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both.’

Earlier today, Moore posted another wedding photo with a father’s day message for her husband.

The photo has the following caption, ‘To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you.’

But news of Moore’s marriage broke the heart of her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan.

Jordan recently took to Instagram his feelings about Kenya’s secret wedding.

On his private Instagram, he wrote, “Finding out she is married from stranger online. Realizing it’s to someone she was seeing during your relationship….this is definitely the season of losses for ya boy. TKO!! I made a lot of mistakes, but I loved and cherished her. I can’t lie the news of this rocked me. I pray her heart is in good hands. Take care of her. She was everything to me.”

It’s very clear in his message that Jordan still has feelings for Moore. Unfortunately, the reality star is now happily married.

Jordan ended his message requesting to be left alone. Hopefully, he’ll be able to move on as time goes by.