Matt Jordan Denies Post On Snorting Cocaine Was About Ex Kenya Moore

It looks like Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan’s split is even nastier than their tumultuous relationship.

Recently, fans have accused Jordan of hinting that Moore used cocaine, but recently, the personal trainer revealed what he actually meant by his cryptic post.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jordan captioned a photo of another woman, captioning it: “I’m staring at you from afar wondering about you… like where you from and who you are. Cuz you a star not the kind that snort them white lines but the kind of light the nighttime. #goal.”

Immediately after, fans began speculating that Jordan was referring to his former girlfriend, Kenya Moore and that he said she was the one snorting lines.

“God no,” he denied. “No emphatically no. Just rap lyrics.”

Moore and Jordan broke up in November after a toxic on-again, off-again romance.

According to a police report, on August 15, 2016 Jordan vandalized her Moore Manor.

“There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door,” the report read. “Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.”

Moore then claimed that indeed, the incident was “related to a breakup.”

Jordan said that in fact, the incident was orchestrated by Moore in order to improve ratings for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Miss Moore requested I do that and certain things to build her storyline. I never broke anything that wasn’t already planned to happen. It was agreed upon prior to it. It was per her decision to boost her storyline on the show.”