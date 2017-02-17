Matt Jordan Arrested Again For Punching Kenya Moore’s Driver

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Matt Jordan punched Kenya Moore’s driver! The aggression might land him in jail once again.

Now, the driver has decided to reveal in detail what actually happened.

Anthony Greene, Moore’s driver said: “I was driving Ms. Moore to Peter Thomas’ grand opening at Club One. A black SUV rolled up and this big guy came out and started walking towards the truck.”

Greene claimed that Jordan began “cussing and yelling” at Moore.

With all of the doors locked besides Greene’s, Jordan “stuck his head in to try to unlock the doors.”

“I rolled up the window on him and that’s when he punched me in the face,” Greene remembered.

“Kenya screamed and he ran back into his truck and sped off. That’s when police came.”

Greene filed a police report against Jordan despite him apologizing for the violent incident.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report, Greene is accusing the suspect of simple assault and threatening language.

“Suspect one struck the victim on the right side of the victim’s face with a close right fist,” the report read. “The suspect stated to the victim that, ‘I will beat your a**.’”

Currently, Jordan has two more warrants out for his arrest for simple assault and communicating threats.

In August of last year, Jordan was accused of destroying private property because he broke Moore’s glass garage door, outdoor security camera and Range Rover, in a fit of rage.

In her police report, Moore said that the vandalism was “related to the breakup.”

Furthermore, in March of 2016, Jordan was also pulled over because he failed to maintain lane after his car crossed a solid line.

When the officer realized he had a warrant out for him for driving with an invalid license and running a red light, he arrested him.

He was charged with fines of $247.50 and $286.