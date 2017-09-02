Matt Damon Reveals Donald Trump Cameo Requirement For All Films Made On His Properties

Have you ever wondered about Donald Trump’s many cameos and walk on roles? It turns out many of them may have been required in order to use his property for filming. Matt Damon recently made this revelation about Trump and it makes so much sense.

Damon outed Trump for his role on Home Alone 2. It turns out that the confrontation between Donald Trump and Kevin McAllister (Macauley Culkin) was not originally a part of the script.

While promoting his new George Clooney-led movie Suburbicon, Matt Damon opened about Trump’s appearance in the classic holiday movie. He claims that Trump demanded that the part be written for him if any part of the movie was going to be filmed in Trump Tower.

Thankfully, the scene between Trump and Kevin was epic and turned out to be one of the best parts of the movie. We can’t help but wonder what other roles that the current POTUS negotiated in order to allow filming on his property.

Damon gave another example of a Donald Trump cameo that was part of the filming deal. Trump insisted on having a walk on in the 1992 hit Scent of a Woman as well.

“Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘You have to waste an hour of your day with a b******t shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

This isn’t the first time the story of Donald Trump getting cut from Scent of a Woman has come up. Back in April, Chris O’Donnell also opened up about it during a visit to Conan.

Matt Damon explained that many times, production will agree to the cameo in order to get their filming permits. After the fact, the scene can be cut or not, depending on whether it fits in the film.

Damon remarked on the fact that Trump’s scene wasn’t cut from Home Alone 2. It’s a safe bet that many others may not have cut the Trump scenes either.

Trump has single uncredited scenes in Sex and the City and Monk. He has credited single appearances in Spin City, Suddenly Susan, and even in the Ben Stiller hit Zoolander.

We can’t help but wonder how many times Donald Trump has appeared in a TV show or movie simply because production wanted a few scenes at Trump Tower or inside one of his hotels.