Matt Damon Almost Cried About George And Amal Clooney’s Twin Pregnancy

During an interview on Tuesday, Matt Damon revealed that he is “thrilled” for his close friend and co-star George Clooney and his wife Amal on their twin pregnancy. During the interview, Damon went more into details about how he reacted when he first heard the happy news.

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘eight weeks,’” Matt told ET Canada.

“[I said], ‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.”

When he heard how far Amal was, Damon worried that it might be too early to tell anyone.

“‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘we’re good right?’” he continued. “George replied, ‘We’re good.’”

“I’m thrilled for him,” Damon added.

The actor had nothing less than positive and encouraging things to say to his friend and his pregnant wife.

“She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

Amal and George Clooney first shared the good news publicly to pal Julie Chen, she said on an episode of her show The Talk on Thursday.

Chen decided not only to reveal the pregnancy, after making sure it was Okay, but also added that “The twins are due in June!”

Before that, George also confessed the baby news, flashing a telling grin at his British neighbor Joan Farnese when she asked “When’s the baby due?”