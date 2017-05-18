Matt Baier Goes Crazy After Amber Portwood Says No To Vegas Wedding

As fans of Teen Mom star Amber Portwood may already know, the reality TV celebrity and her fiancé Matt Baier have been having problems for moths until the woman finally decided to break off the engagement, much to the man’s anger! The dramatic breakup happened recently after Amber put Matt through a lying detector test. The suspicions he has cheated on her have been at the back of her mind for a long time, and she considered she couldn’t marry Matt before knowing she can trust him.

According to sources close to the now estranged couple, Baier failed the test which proved Portwood he has had an affair before.

Reports at the time claimed she broke the engagement immediately.

However, in a sneak peek for an upcoming Teen Mom OG episode, the couple is shown fighting about something else, months before their lying detector split finally happened.

The reason for their arguments was the fact that Portwood refused to get married while in Las Vegas for a friend’s wedding this winter.

“I just want Leah by my side!” Portwood told Baier after a phone conversation with her brother Shawn.

Although Baier said he understood, afterward he ranted during his confessional.

He started by stating that he will never marry her and that he refuses to let Portwood’s brother tell him how to live his life.

“She wants to marry her brother, that’s who she wants to marry!” he added. “F**k her, she just humiliated me on TV. I’m done!”

Judging by what happened not too long ago, his statement about not marrying her seems like foreshadowing.

Portwood asked Baier to take a lying detector test about cheating on her, and he allegedly failed.

Although one source claimed Amber said their three years long relationship was over “they could get back together. They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs.”

Portwood had admitted before that she did not trust her fiancé and it’s easy to see why.

After Baier had claimed he had only two children, it turned out he has no less than nine kids, with six different baby mamas!

In addition, rumors say he also hit on her co-stars, Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans before finally settling for Portwood.

Advertisement

What do you think of the complicated relationship? Should Amber give Matt another chance?