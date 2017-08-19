FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Matt Baier Confesses That Not Having Amber Portwood In His Life Is ‘Painful’ – ‘I Took Our Relationship For Granted

Nick Markus Posted On 08/19/2017
amber portwood matt baierSource: eonline.com

Despite the regrets, it looks like it may be too late to apologize. Matt Baier opened up about his split from Teen Mom star Amber Portwood and confessed that he would do things differently if he could go back in time.

The pair did try to fix their relationship by appearing on Marriage Boot Camp.

However, instead of returning to Amber’s home where the two used to live together, Baier left shooting early and returned to Las Vegas.

During an interview on Friday, the man confessed that the reason why he headed for Vegas instead of returning home was that the split was too painful and he needed some time to wrap his head around it.

His goal was to get a place of his own where Portwood could visit him and then work on their problems together.

But that never ended up happening, and now it looks like the reality TV couple may be over for good.

Despite the fact that Amber has moved on with another man, Baier is still stuck in the past.

He admitted that the relationship crumbling down was his fault and revealed that he is currently working on bettering himself.

According to Baier, his biggest mistake was taking their romance for granted.

‘What I have learned from this is you have to do the work. You have to make the person you are with feel loved every single day. I forgot to do that, and now I am paying the price. If I got a do-over, I would do everything differently. I should have listened to her more,’ Baier said.

Despite the fact that they may never be a couple again, Baier holds onto the hope that they at least can be friends.

The two started off as BFFs and Matt felt like he could always count on Amber to be there for him – she became more than just a girlfriend; she was his family and not having her in his life at all is ‘painful.’

Do you believe Portwood will ever take the remorseful man back? Will she at least stay friends with him?

