Matt Baier Bails On Teen Mom OG Reunion Episode, Amber Portwood Reveals “New Beginning”

According to a source close to the Teen Mom stars, “They broke up again.” After weeks of conflicts, and rumors, it looks like Amber Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier may actually break up in the end.

Portwood has managed to stay by her controversial man’s side through lies and cheating scandals, but last night she made some things very clear.

Amber took to social media to post: “Ready to move forward and be the woman I have always strived to be with no one holding me back!”

“New beginning starts now,” Portwood added.

One insider on the set of Teen Mom also revealed that Baier bailed on filming the OG reunion episode.

“He could always change his mind, but as of now, he is not expected to attend,” the source claimed.

In addition, according to yet another source, the couple split this week.

But although “They broke up again, Amber has a hard time saying no to him.”

“She knows he has nowhere to go if she kicks him out.”

As fans may remember, the man moved in with Portwood after meeting online in 2014.

The two got engaged just a few months after meeting in person.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Portwood canceled their wedding after Baier failed a lying detector test about cheating on her.

But apparently, they patched things up soon after and even started talks to make a sex tape together with Vivid Entertainment.

Judging by her latest tweet, it looks like the reality TV star still cannot get over Baier’s lies and affairs.

Baier even lied to Portwood about being the father of two kids.

In reality, the man allegedly fathered more than nine children with six baby mamas.

Five of them sued him for unpaid child support.

In addition, Baier told Portwood he never watched Teen Mom before meeting her when in reality, he hit on co-star Farrah Abraham on social media before settling for Amber.

Do you think Amber should dump Baier for good this time or does he deserve another chance?