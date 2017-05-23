Matt Baier Admits To Faking Relationship With “Psycho” Amber Portwood On Teen Mom!

As fans of Teen Mom may already know, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have been having issues lately. On the latest episode of the show, the man slammed her for refusing to get married in Vegas! But nothing could have prepared us for what Baier was about to reveal!

Amber was shown breaking down after trying on a wedding dress because she was unsure it was a good idea to walk down the aisle with her controversial fiancé.

But while they were in Vegas, Matt kept pressuring her to get married right there and then, when they were looking at chapels.

Portwood on the other hand, looked petrified and even broke into tears, insisting that she had to ask her family for permission.

It was pretty obvious that she had some major cold feet.

She also told the man that she wanted Leah by her side on the special day.

Although Baier told her it was Okay, during his testimonial she slammed her.

“I will not marry her,” he said. “I will not marry her now, ever! I’m not gonna let her brother dictate my life. That f*****g f****t. She wants to marry her brother. That’s who she wants to marry. F**k her. She just humiliated me on TV. I’m done.”

He even told a producer: “I don’t care who you have to give oral pleasure to, keep the Amber and Matt wedding thing off,” adding that Portwood had embarrassed him in front of 12 million people.

The producer explained to him that it was not at all embarrassing, but he retaliated: “You’re out of your mind. I will fake this the rest of the day. But I am done with her f*****g psycho a**.”

We are unsure who the real psycho is in all of this because the man then returned to the dinner table like nothing had happened, told Portwood he loved her and asked for a kiss.

Baier then apologized to her and told her he was just caught up in the moment.

Portwood voiced her concern that he may cheat on her in a year or so but he assured her he’d never be unfaithful!

Fans may remember that recently, insiders revealed Baier failed a lying detector test about cheating and allegedly, Portwood broke off the engagement.

Despite that, they may reconcile as they are still sharing a house.