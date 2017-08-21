Matt Baier Accuses Ex Fiancee Amber Portwood Of Cheating After PDA With New Man!

Her former fiancé, Matt Baier, accused the reality TV star of cheating but Amber Portwood denied his claims. We have learned that the Teen Mom star has moved on from her three-year long relationship with the problematic man but it looks like Baier is not happy for her.

Despite the fact that Baier previously declared that he is Okay with whatever choices his ex makes in life as long as they are making her happy, a source close to the man revealed that he is furious about her new romance especially after finding out more about Portwood’s man.

Apparently, Matt was unaware Amber’s new guy was Andrew Glennon.

It turns out that he is a producer from Marriage Boot Camp Baier was also pretty familiar with.

Fans certainly remember that the now estranged pair went on the show in June as a last attempt to save their crumbling engagement.

‘Matt knew she had a new guy, but didn’t know it was Andrew. Now he is furious and suspects her of cheating on him,’ the insider explained.

But Portwood has been holding her ground claiming that she never – not once cheated on her ex fiancé.

According to her, the relationship with the producer started after Baier left the Marriage Boot Camp house, therefore ending everything himself.

The source added that Portwood believes Baier is just jealous.

Meanwhile, Amber has been having a lot of fun with her new boyfriend, and the two were even spotted packing the PDA.

Advertisement

Do you think the new couple will last or will Glennon remain just a rebound?