Mathew Perry Responds To Justin Trudeau’s Request For A Fight!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/02/2017
Mathew Perry Posing For A MagazineSource: Sickchirpse.com

Mathew Perry, known as Chandler on the legendary sitcom Friends, revealed that when he was younger, Perry and his young friend beat up the young soon-to-be Prime Minister. It looks like the Canadian Prime Minister is ready for a rematch.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?”

Trudeau, 45, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, April 1, referencing Perry’s beloved character on Friends.

The next day, the 47-year-old TV star responded to Trudeau writing he would have to pass on the fight due to the fact Trudeau has the Canadian military at his disposal.

The celebrity duo was all over the headlines in the last month after Perry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the story about the time he fought the young politician when they were in the fifth grade at Rockliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, Canada.

Perry said during the March 15 interview he had a story that he was not particularly proud of. “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up.”

The Friends’ star explained his friend and him were jealous of Trudeau’s athletic abilities and not because his father Pierre Trudeau was currently the Prime Minister.

At the time, Justin’s father, Pierre Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada and was a popular media star in Canadian culture. Mathew went on to explain Trudeau and him have not kept in touch in recent years, and he wasn’t proud of the fight.

Mathew Perry was born in the United States and moved to Canada when he was a young boy with his mother who was a Canadian journalist. He went on to star in several popular sitcoms and movies like The Whole Nine Yards with Bruce Willis.

