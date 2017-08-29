Master P Denies Tiny Rumors – He Has A Lot Of Respect For T.I.

Master P is strongly denying rumors that are linking him to Tameka “Tiny” Harris as a couple.

On Tuesday, a popular urban blogger named Sandra Rose came out with allegations that were mostly based on body language from a picture the two music stars had taken recently to promote their co-ed basketball league, the Global Mixed Gender Basketball Professional League.

Rose stated that Tiny had been cheating with Master P for over two years behind T.I.’s back. The Xscape singer and the “No Mediocre” rapper have been together for over sixteen years and married for seven.

They raised seven children together and launched successful business ventures as a pair. In December 2016, Tiny filed for divorce because T.I. was rumored to be involved romantically with model and video vixen Bernice Burgos.

Out here in the Atlanta streets with this Boss @masterp promoting our New Basketball league GMGBL at Phillips Arena. y'all have no idea how this is about to go down. First game in Vegas Sept 23 Atlanta Heirs against the New Orleans Gators @gmgbasketball 🙏🏽👑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

At the time, Tiny was also linked to boxer Floyd Mayweather. T.I. and Tiny eventually reconciled in July and have been trying to get back on the right track.

However, Rose insists that a wealthy man had been taking great care of the 42-year-old mother of four in the past two years and she is convinced that Master P is that person.

Well, he does not think so and put out a video on social media to slam the report that has gone viral.

The legendary hip-hop star explained: “Social media is a gift and a curse, let’s kill this body language rumor right now. No, I am not dating tiny I met her for the first time at a GMGB conference and took a picture. Just for the record, we are doing business, she is the owner of a team, and I am an owner of a team. People must be bored and have no life to entertain this false accusation. The lady that created this rumor stop it! The truth shall set you free! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I. I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Tiny has not addressed the controversy; she is probably used to reading weird rumors about her marriage.

T.I. and his wife’s brands have gained in popularity with all the rumors about their relationship in recent months.