Masika Kalysha’s New Boyfriend Caught Cheating Already!

Masika Kalysha may be going at it with Alexis Sky over her romance with Fetty Wap on this new season of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,” but the singer has a new man in her life. The relationship, that she’s been trying to keep quiet, has already brought some drama along with it.

The reality star has been hinting on Snapchat that she has a boo, but was hesitant to say who it is. One of her friends that were hanging out with the couple accidentally spilled the beans when she posted the guy’s face in her story.

According to the insider, it’s NBA Baller Shabazz Muhammad. It seems to be true because Masika has been leaving comments all over his Instagram page.

The player already has a scandalous history of unfaithfulness when he was caught earlier this year cheating with a Taz’s Angel that goes by the name of Noel Bianca.

Although the affair is over, the two women are still threatening each other via social media.

It shouldn’t matter what went down in his old relationship because Shabazz claimed to be a new person with Masika, right? That may not be the case.

Sources say that Shabazz is actually cheating on a current girlfriend with Masika Kalysha. The two reportedly have been arguing since Masika’s friend exposed who he was.

Both Masika and Shabazz have been quiet about the situation and it may be because the 32-year-old has been going at it with co-star Hazel E on social media.

Insiders claim that now that she and Fetty Wap are permanently not together and are only co-parenting, Masika is looking for another famous man to call her own.

It doesn’t help that her refusal to film with Alexis Sky is putting her on the outs with the network.

Maybe Kalysha will use this time to shift focus back in her music and finding a man with a less shady agenda.