Masika Kalysha Comes Out After Rumors Claim She Was Demoted For Not Wanting To Film With Alexis Skyy

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/13/2017
Love And Hip HopSource: TheBoomBox.com

Masika Kalysha is clapping right back! There have been rumors going around that the Love And Hip Hop star was demoted on the show for a particular reason, one that really made Masika mad.

If you’ve been paying attention to the drama on the show, then you know that Fetty Wap’s baby momma, Masika, has been feuding pretty nasty with Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy.

And why are they fighting?

Alexis Sky is 100% sure that Masika broke up her relationship with the rapper because she had a one-night stand with Fetty, and got pregnant with his baby.

Now, it gets even worse, because both women who are on Love And Hip Hop Hollywood are refusing to film with Alexis amid rumors that she’s not cooperating.

In a tweet, she said, “I refuse to film with my child’s father’s old whores,” said Masika. “I choose to be an amazing mother over being a ratchet b**** to help a hoe get famous.”

She went on, “the expense of my family and my sanity. Period. You’re not going to allow someone to degrade me and stalk me and harass me all f**king season.”

“And to actually think that I’m going to film with this psychopathic-fame whore-stalker like a good little show monkey. Survive w/out saying my name in every scene. Then, Vh1 decides to take me off the cast photo as a “punishment” because I’m trying to hold on to some of my integrity on TV.”

“You can’t scare someone who has no fear. My ONLY fear in life was having a daughter. God blessed me with one and now I ain’t scared of sh*t.”

“No, this hoe came on MY show to get famous off of me. F**K OUTTA HERE. In real life she HAS NOTHING TO SAY TO ME, she wants a scene to be SEEN.There’s so much I don’t speak on and about my situation with my daughter and her father because my daughter’s protection is more important than anything else.”

