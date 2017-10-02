Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell Defends Her Sister Tina After She Got Blasted For Voting Donald Trump In The Name Of Christianity

All hell has broken loose for Mary Mary divas Erica and Tina Campbell after one of them revealed her support for Donald Trump.

People on social media are more than angry after Tina shared her political views and Erica came to her defense.

To make a very long and complicated story short, Tina sat down for an interview where she explained that she voted for Trump because of his Christian views.

She claimed not to be a big fan of Hillary Clinton and explained that she had hopes that Mr. Trump would turn this country around.

The “Shackles (Praise You)” singer, who was not a big supporter of former President Barack Obama explained her vote for the New York billionaire.

She confessed: “I was faced with two presidential candidates that I did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

The star of Mary Mary, which airs on WE tv went on to give more details as to why she backed Trump and why he deserves her prayers.

She shared: “…But as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because, at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”

Erica defended her sister by writing: “…Just read her letter for yourself she wrote it at the very beginning of his presidency, and she was hoping for the best. Google Tina’s letter. She said NOTHING about his Christianity.”

However, the damage has already been done.

One person told the sister: “Trust me, sweetie…White Christians..up to and including Donald Trump..care nothing about your Christianity..you’re just another “Dumb Woman” who is hanging on to the religion the white slave master gave you! Trust me…..I should know!”

Another wrote: “I will only support ERICA. TINA is a damn fool. Not only for her lying cheating scum of a husband but for Trump too. I’m done watching their show now too smh.It’s not just that she voted for the man who grabs women by the pus$y… but she still defends him while knocking the last President down. She said she didn’t like Obama views on things… is she dumb or what. You’re not a Christian, and I will never buy your music again.”

What are your thoughts on this controversy?