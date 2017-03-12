Mary-Kate Olsen Confirms Secret Marriage With Olivier Sarkozy

A year after they walked down the aisle, former child actress Mary-Kate Olsen finally revealed that indeed, she and Olivier Sarkozy have gotten married!

The fashion designer has been dating Olivier, who is the half brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, since 2012.

After getting engaged in secret, the two were just as subtle with their wedding which apparently took place in November of 2015.

Mary-Kate and her twin Ashley are known for being very good at keeping their personal lives private. At the time the wedding was officiated, Mary-Kate did not comment on the speculations and reports of her tying the knot.

Recently however, more than a year later, she has finally confirmed that she is a married woman in an interview for The Edit magazine.

During the interview, the Olsen claimed she uses the married life in order to balance and relieve the pressure of running a fashion empire.

“I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” she stated about her routine in her career as well as in her private life with her 17 years older husband.

“I ride horses on the weekends,” she went on.

“You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

The Full House stars have claimed that staying away from social media was also a good thing because it helped them focus on their business instead of getting lost in press scandals.

“Because we don’t dive into that whole world and we don’t have Facebook, we’ve never been connected to our fans in that way,” Ashley Olsen added.

“We’ve stayed quite sheltered in that sense.”