Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs Is A Con Artist, She Claims

A con artist is how Mary J. Blige described Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, her ex-husband and former manager.

The pair was married for years, and in 2016, the talented singer decided enough was enough and filed for divorce.

What followed was a bitter back and forth between the New York star and the father of three with a ton of drama and shading.

There were also several lawsuits and a lot of bashing in the media.

In a new interview, Blige has decided to address the rumors swirling around, and she did not hold back.

Isaacs is a con man and gold digger who is out for money — that is how the “Each Tear” singer described her former spouse.

Court documents showed that Isaacs is asking for a whopping $100,000 a month in spousal support — thus far — a judge has ordered Blige to pay up $30,000.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul also said that the marriage was horrible and she knew for a long time that it was not meant to be.

The “Said and Done” artist told Variety: “I am doing OK. I am living. I am not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? It turns out, he was a con artist, and he did not, and now he is coming after me for all my money.”

She added: “When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.”

Blige said she channeled her anger and pain in the role of Florence Jackson in Dee Rees’ new film, Mudbound.

The critically-acclaimed movie has been receiving Oscar buzz since it debuted at Sundance Film Festival.

She told the publication: “I used a lot of my own heaviness from my own misery that I was living in that horrible marriage. I was just dying in it. I knew something was wrong. I just couldn’t prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good. I gave it to Florence.”

In official documents, Blige stated that Isaacs spent almost $500,000 during their marriage on what he described on “travel charges” to be with his mistress.

Blige also claimed that Isaacs has refused to return the Mercedes that she purchased and many other possessions including her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”