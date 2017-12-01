Mary J Blige Received Icon Of The Year Award At Billboard’s Women in Music Awards 2017

Mary J Blige just received the Icon of the Year Award at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards 2017. She took home the prestigious title at this year’s extravaganza, which took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 30.

She was ‘so grateful, so humbled and so thankful’ to be nominated for the gong

During her acceptance speech, Mary said: ‘Thank you to Billboard for this honor tonight. I’m so grateful; I’m so humbled, I’m so thankful.’

She believes that together with this titles also comes a ‘huge responsibility,’ and she wants to encourage other people in a difficult position in their lives that they can ‘make it through’.

‘When people look up to me, I want them to see my life and have it reflect theirs and understand that if I can make it through everything that I’ve made it through and still making it through, you can do it as well,’ Mary continued saying.

Taraji P. Henson offered her the award, and during her hand over the 47-year-old beauty hailed Mary as being ‘bold enough’ to speak out about her life experiences.

GOD is the Greatest!! #GLOWUP #UNBOTHERED #SOAW #MUDBOUND 📸 by @dandremichael A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:19am PDT



The ‘Empire’ star stated that ‘You know that every word that she’s singing – that drips from her mouth – she’s experienced. The fact that she’s bold enough to share her truth and get so many people through broken hearts, or uplift so many people…that’s a gift.’

After Taraji’s speech, a video was displayed, which saw Puff Daddy and Ne-Yo gush about Mary.

Advertisement

Speaking in the clip, the ‘Last Night’ hitmaker confessed that ‘With Mary, it was just her voice. She will go down in history as the greatest female R&B singer of all-time. Queen of hip-hop soul.’