FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ed sheeran mary j blige Francia Raisa jay-z Evelyn Braxton Jessie J harvey weinstein Seth Meyers chester bennington demi lovato taylor swift selena gomez justin bieber adam levine angelina jolie ruby rose Carrie Underwood donald trump cardi b Charlie Murphy alec baldwin stephen colbert bill maher
Home » Awards

Mary J Blige Received Icon Of The Year Award At Billboard’s Women in Music Awards 2017

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/01/2017
1
651 Views
0


Mary J Blige Received Icon Of The Year Award At Billboard’s Women in Music Awards 2017Source: bet.com

Mary J Blige just received the Icon of the Year Award at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards 2017. She took home the prestigious title at this year’s extravaganza, which took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 30.

 

She was ‘so grateful, so humbled and so thankful’ to be nominated for the gong

During her acceptance speech, Mary said: ‘Thank you to Billboard for this honor tonight. I’m so grateful; I’m so humbled, I’m so thankful.’

She believes that together with this titles also comes a ‘huge responsibility,’ and she wants to encourage other people in a difficult position in their lives that they can ‘make it through’.

‘When people look up to me, I want them to see my life and have it reflect theirs and understand that if I can make it through everything that I’ve made it through and still making it through, you can do it as well,’ Mary continued saying.

Taraji P. Henson offered her the award, and during her hand over the 47-year-old beauty hailed Mary as being ‘bold enough’ to speak out about her life experiences.

 

GOD is the Greatest!! #GLOWUP #UNBOTHERED #SOAW #MUDBOUND 📸 by @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on


The ‘Empire’ star stated that ‘You know that every word that she’s singing – that drips from her mouth – she’s experienced. The fact that she’s bold enough to share her truth and get so many people through broken hearts, or uplift so many people…that’s a gift.’

After Taraji’s speech, a video was displayed, which saw Puff Daddy and Ne-Yo gush about Mary.

Advertisement

Speaking in the clip, the ‘Last Night’ hitmaker confessed that ‘With Mary, it was just her voice. She will go down in history as the greatest female R&B singer of all-time. Queen of hip-hop soul.’

Post Views: 651

Read more about mary j blige taraji p. henson Billboard's Women in Music Awards 2017

Advertisement

You may also like
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Wants More Of Her Money Following Their Divorce
10/23/2017
Here’s why Taraji P. Henson Won’t Straighten Her Hair Anymore
09/29/2017
Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs Is A Con Artist, She Claims
09/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Sue
12/01/2017 at 5:38 pm
Reply

Miss Mary J. B You deserve all the good blessing that is coming your way I remember when U first came out U were on fire & U are still on fire U are Beautiful. Stay as beautiful as U are we here in Philadelphia pa love all your work.
Keep making good movies your beauty shines bright on the big screen. Have a good hoilday.we are praying 4 U be very happy


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *