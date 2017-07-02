FREE NEWSLETTER
Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Finding Strength Though Dark Times And Horrible Divorce: ‘It’s Been Hell!’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/02/2017
The headliner of the 2017 Essence Fest and Queen of Hip-Hop Soul spoke with Tamron Hall about her divorce and what helped bring her out of a really dark place. She spoke works of female empowerment and thought that she could relate to every woman out there fighting to save her marriage.

She went on to reveal that when she was writing her latest album she was going through a tough time trying to fix her relationship with husband Kendu Isaac.

As fans may already know, Blige filed for divorce from her husband after 12 years of marriage in July of last year.

Mary admitted that ever since she announced their split, their very public breakup has not been easy but she was also honest about her road from living in self-doubt to dealing with it and emerging as a better and happier person.

‘I do not know if people saw the last eight or five years of my life, but it has been hell. And it has been ugly and it has been public and it has been nasty. So, in the midst of all that and the stuff that people do not even know about – fighting for my life, fighting for my marriage, fighting for my morals and everything – I discovered my strength. My strength, my real strength is discovered,’ the woman told the crowd.

She then explained that prayer helped her enormously through all of her suffering as well.

The star made sure to emphasize that above being a celebrity she is a human being and she hurts just like anyone else.

Reflecting on her journey to finding her strength as a woman she claimed that if she could, she would tell her teen self to just love herself because this way people in the future can love who she’ll become.

What do you think of Blige’s empowering words?

3 Comments

Linda
07/02/2017 at 1:35 pm
Reply

These words really hit home to note that we live and learn with the ups and downs
‘Reflecting on her journey to finding her strength as a woman she claimed that if she could, she would tell her teen self to just love herself because this way people in the future can love who she’ll become.’ wonderful. Thanks


Becca
07/02/2017 at 11:25 am
Reply

This broad is tired.tryin in vain to stay relevant.she’s always traumatized by a man.new subject.


Gina Harris
07/02/2017 at 10:05 am
Reply

Very proud of you!!!


