FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
donald trump chelsea handler Arnold Schwarzenegger barack obama ivanka trump Tomi Lahren David Rockefeller eric trump glenn beck Fareed Zakaria James Comey kellyanne conway bill maher Angela Merkel barron trump enda kenny liam payne justin trudeau Lindsey Graham Paul Ryan Mark Cuban
Home » Politics

Mary Elizabeth Taylor Stuns At Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation Hearings – Is It Good For Donald Trump’s Nominee?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/22/2017
0
0


Mary Elizabeth Taylor Neil Gorsuch Confirmation HearingsCredit: Military Times

Mary Elizabeth Taylor is the unexpected star of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings to become a Supreme Court justice eventually.

While many law experts predict that President Donald Trump’s nominee will be confirmed, do not be surprised if the Democrats find a way to make him pay for the ill treatment of Judge Merrick B. Garland by the Republicans last year.

For the past three days, Gorsuch could be seen interacting with Taylor who is sitting right behind him as he is grilled by familiar faces such as Senators Patrick J. Leahy, Dianne Feinstein, and Al Franken.

Taylor, who is a part of the Trump administration, has been working closely with Gorsuch since he was nominated to fill the seat left vacant by the late Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away in early 2016.

Taylor is a Senate cloakroom assistant from the White House legislative affairs unit, according to Politico.

Before joining the Trump team, Taylor was an aide to Senator Mitch McConnell. Her presence has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Many are mesmerized by her beauty, while others find that the camera is too focused on her.

One person said that Taylor was strategically placed behind Gorsuch because Trump has problems with women and African-Americans.

The controversial tweet read: “Mary Elizabeth Taylor is in fact a member of this regime and her strategic placement at this hearing is blatantly staged.”

Another pointed to the fact that she is charming: “Great to see @TFASorg alumna Mary Elizabeth Taylor sitting behind Judge Gorsuch at hearing. #changingtheworld”

A female commenter said she was fed up of seeing Taylor and wondered where Marie Louise Gorsuch was.

She wrote: “Why are they showing Mary Elizabeth Taylor more than Gorsuch’s wife in the hearings? Why is she there?”

Taylor is apparently the new Olivia Pope – the famous and fabulous role played by Kerry Washington in the hit and addictive TV show – “Scandal.”

A person, who agrees with this statement, wrote: “Trump’s Olivia Pope (Mary Elizabeth Taylor) – a distracting focus during.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Mary Elizabeth Taylor?

Post Views: 0


Read more about donald trump Mary Elizabeth Taylor neil gorsuch

You may also like
Atheist Donald Trump Pretended To Be A Devout Christian In Order To Get Votes?
03/22/2017
Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Donald Trump For Low Approval Ratings!
03/21/2017
FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Wiretapping Accusations!
03/21/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *