Mary Elizabeth Taylor Stuns At Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation Hearings – Is It Good For Donald Trump’s Nominee?

Mary Elizabeth Taylor is the unexpected star of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings to become a Supreme Court justice eventually.

While many law experts predict that President Donald Trump’s nominee will be confirmed, do not be surprised if the Democrats find a way to make him pay for the ill treatment of Judge Merrick B. Garland by the Republicans last year.

For the past three days, Gorsuch could be seen interacting with Taylor who is sitting right behind him as he is grilled by familiar faces such as Senators Patrick J. Leahy, Dianne Feinstein, and Al Franken.

Taylor, who is a part of the Trump administration, has been working closely with Gorsuch since he was nominated to fill the seat left vacant by the late Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away in early 2016.

Taylor is a Senate cloakroom assistant from the White House legislative affairs unit, according to Politico.

Before joining the Trump team, Taylor was an aide to Senator Mitch McConnell. Her presence has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Many are mesmerized by her beauty, while others find that the camera is too focused on her.

One person said that Taylor was strategically placed behind Gorsuch because Trump has problems with women and African-Americans.

The controversial tweet read: “Mary Elizabeth Taylor is in fact a member of this regime and her strategic placement at this hearing is blatantly staged.”

Another pointed to the fact that she is charming: “Great to see @TFASorg alumna Mary Elizabeth Taylor sitting behind Judge Gorsuch at hearing. #changingtheworld”

A female commenter said she was fed up of seeing Taylor and wondered where Marie Louise Gorsuch was.

She wrote: “Why are they showing Mary Elizabeth Taylor more than Gorsuch’s wife in the hearings? Why is she there?”

Taylor is apparently the new Olivia Pope – the famous and fabulous role played by Kerry Washington in the hit and addictive TV show – “Scandal.”

A person, who agrees with this statement, wrote: “Trump’s Olivia Pope (Mary Elizabeth Taylor) – a distracting focus during.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Mary Elizabeth Taylor?