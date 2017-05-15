Mary Elisabeth Winstead Separated From Her Husband, Riley Stearns, After Seven Years Of Marriage

Mary Elisabeth Winstead and her husband Riley Stearns who is a film director and television writer have split. They have been married for seven years. The Fargo actress made the announcement regarding their decision last Saturday via a message which was posted on her Instagram account.

“Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart,” Winstead, aged 32, wrote in the caption near the selfie where she gives Stearns a friendly kiss on his cheek.

“We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley,” she confessed.

The actress starred in various horror movies including 10 Cloverfield Lane and Final Destination 3 first met her husband when she was only 18 years old, during an ocean cruise.

Stearns aged 30 has shared the same photo on his own social media account saying that they have just taken that picture together.

He met Mary 15 years ago, and they have been the most important people in each other’s life since that very moment.

He also said that they had lived great lives together and their time was full of every imaginable emotion, and they embraced everything.

Changing the tone, he confessed that life is always unpredictable and even if they continue to be part of each other’s life, they will no longer live their lives together as a couple.

He admitted that they still have a deep love for one another, but they are different people having different paths in their lives, and different futures.

He said that he is anxious about seeing what the future will bring for both of them. He concluded with the lovely words, “I will always love you, Mary.”