Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok Will Feature Doctor Strange

Fans were treated to a brief cameo when Thor appeared in the post-credits sequence in ‘Doctor Strange’ with Benedict Cumberbatch. Now, it is official that the two will appear together in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, the third film about the hero from Asgard.

A simple cameo or a more meaningful role — It is still too early to say but Benedict Cumberbatch will Join Chris Hemsworth in the new movie. Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, will also be in the movie.

In the last scene of ’Doctor Strange,’ Thor appears asking the good doctor for help in finding his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

The studio’s official website D23 confirmed the news in a recent press release.

“If you need even more intergalactic, world-saving action, Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new,” the official statement read.

In this third part of Thor, the villain of the Nordic hero will be the witch Hela played by Cate Blanchett. Jeff Goldblum will join her as the Grand Master.

The film will be released on November 3, 2017 across North America..