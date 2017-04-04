Marvel’s ‘The Defenders’ Arrives On Netflix On August 18

The saga that began two years ago with the release of Marvel’s Daredevil will reach its apex this summer with the release of The Defenders.

Now Netflix has officially announced the miniseries’ premiere date, alongside the release of a brand-new teaser trailer.

The Defenders is essentially the television version of Marvel’s big-screen Avengers movies. The heroes of the studio’s four Netflix shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — will come together for one epic event series.

The new teaser trailer released today gives us our first look at the heroic quartet in action.

It’s extremely short, but the video shows the four heroes patiently waiting in an elevator. When Jessica notices an overhead surveillance camera, she jumps to smash it.

At the moment she destroys the camera, a timestamp on the corner of the screen reads 08:18:20:17. If you translate that to a date, it becomes August 18, 2017.

There’s also an IP address on the video that leads to the website for the fictional New York Bulletin newspaper. The current roster of articles are focused on promoting Iron Fist, but a teaser at the bottom of the site confirms the date, reading, “Watch Marvel’s The Defenders All Episodes Streaming Only on Netflix August 18.”

Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones reprise their title roles from all four of the prior Marvel/Netflix shows. Actress Sigourney Weaver will play the villain of The Defenders, a powerful New York City figure named Alexandra.

In addition to the eight-episode Defenders miniseries, Marvel is also working on The Punisher, a spin-off series with Jon Bernthal reprising his Daredevil role. A second season of Jessica Jones also began filming this week.

New seasons of both Daredevil and Luke Cage are also in the works for 2018. Last month’s release of Iron Fist‘s first season presented Marvel with their first critical failure, although viewership numbers are rumored to be very high.