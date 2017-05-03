‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ First Teaser Poster Has Finally Been Unveiled

The forthcoming TV series will feature star Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and the actor whom you definitely know pretty well from “Game of Thrones”, Iwan Rheon.

The first teaser poster for Marvel’s Inhumans has finally been revealed and you can see it right here. The first poster for Marvel’s Inhumans is here to give us a glimpse of what we should expect from its “beyond humanity” hybrid movie-TV series.

The upcoming TV series is scheduled for debut on US TV on September 26 (it will air on ABC). Ahead of its arrival in 4 months, Marvel have shared the first promotional poster for the new series. As you can see, it features the crest of Black Bolt (who will be played by Mount) when he’s hovering the Earth, and the insignia represents the colossal powers of the Inhuman King and it’s quite faithful to the comic’s version of his hero garb. His voice only is capable of destroying civilizations, in case you have’t known! The poster doesn’t feature any of the characters that we’ll be seeing in the series.

Black Bolt’s devastating voice renders him mostly mute but he wished to scream and rip the whole planet right in two. His character will be joined by his brother Maximus (Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon), his wife Medusa (Serinda Swan), her sister Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), his cousins Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor) and Triton (Mike Moh), as well as Karnak (Ken Leung) and Auran (Sonya Balmores) in this gang of Inhumans who have been crafted to create the most powerful soldier army with DNA manipulation.

Other Marvel-related news reveals the fact that one of its executives has made some extremely controversial comments regarding the problem of diversity throughout the stories. David Gabriel, the vice president of sales from Marvel, has claimed that readers are sick and tired of diversity and this has been pretty disappointing for the Marvel executives: “That was difficult for us because we had a lot of fresh, new, exciting ideas that we were trying to get out and nothing new really worked.”