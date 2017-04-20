FREE NEWSLETTER
Marvel Has Finally Found A Director For ‘Captain Marvel’

04/20/2017
Captain MarvelMarvel

Believe it or not, it’s been almost three years now since Marvel Studios announced they were (finally) making a female-driven superhero film, Captain Marvel. Now, after an exhausting search, the studio has finally secured a director for the 2019 film. Actually, they’ve found two directors!

New reports say that Marvel has hired Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to co-direct the upcoming film. There was a strong push to find a female director for the film and it seems the studio came at least halfway in succeeding.

Boden and Fleck are known for introspective independent drama films like 2006’s Half Nelson, starring Ryan Gosling. They also collaborated on 2015’s Mississippi Grind with Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as the films It’s Kind of a Funny Story and Sugar.

In recent years, the duo has directed episodes of Showtime’s The Affair and Billions, and Fleck went solo to direct a few episodes of HBO’s Looking.

Oscar-winner Brie Larson will play the title role of Captain Marvel. In the comics, the character was an Air Force pilot named Carol Danvers who has her DNA melded together with an alien after a crash landing on Earth. As a result, Danvers gains superpowers like extraordinary strength and the ability to fly.

Marvel has writers Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve working on the script for Captain Marvel. LeFauve previously wrote the films Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur for Pixar. Her next film, Gigantic, will be released by Walt Disney Studios in November.

Perlman has a closer tie to the Marvel universe, having co-written Guardians of the Galaxy alongside director James Gunn.

The hiring of Boden and Fleck brings to an end Marvel’s long search for a Captain Marvel director. Since the film was announced, the studio has held talks with everyone from Whale Rider‘s Niki Caro to Angelina Jolie.

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters on March 8, 2019.

