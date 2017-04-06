Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Slams Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad!

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter has decided to slam the controversial Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner as well.

Yesterday, April 5, Bernice King took to Twitter to diss the ridiculous commercial that has been dubbed as “insensitive” and in “bad taste.”

“If only Daddy would have known about the power of Pepsi,” Barnice wrote.

Meanwhile, Pepsi pulled the ad and apologized for the wrong direction it mistakenly went in. In addition, the brand also apologized to Kendall Jenner for putting her is a difficult situation.

According to a source close to the Kardashian family, Kendall was “mortified” as anything offensive is “just not her.”

The widely criticized Pepsi ad was created with good intentions but somehow, the message got twisted and it came across as insensitive and offensive. The YouTube description for the ad titled “Live for Now Moments Anthem,” read: “a short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back.”

The song featured was “Lions” by Skip Marley.

Soon after the ad was released, however, it trended on Twitter in the US and many users slammed it for how it chose to deal with the serious social issues featured in the video.

“Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad summarized: The Revolution Will Be Televised as a Beautiful People Rave With Police as Benevolent Security Guards,” one user tweeted.

Many others made fun of the fact that the ad claimed one can of Pepsi could end social violence.

One spokesperson for the soft drink stated initially that “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony,” but in the end, the spot only brought people together to create memes inspired by the ridiculousness of it.