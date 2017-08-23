Martin Lawrence Says A New ‘Bad Boys’ Movie Is Unlikely

As you all know by now, there have been talks of a third installment of the popular franchise, Bad Boys, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, but it looks like it will be a lot harder to get the show on the road than initially planned. There has been a lot of talk for the past few months, but according to Lawrence, Will is super busy right now with other projects so it might take longer than they thought.

After the project looked like it would be back on the road, its director left the scene, and the release date was abandoned soon after.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence opened up about the likelihood of the third film, and he’s saying it’s probably not going to happen now.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out. Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t believe that it’s going to happen.”

Martin’s disappointing perspective on the news comes after Smith was announced as the Genie in Disney’s upcoming live-action movie, Aladdin.

He previously said the Bad Boy’s film was “very, very, very close” to be worked out by the studios. However, despite the news of a slowed down production, both actors seem willing to engage in the project, especially Lawrence. Martin said during the sit-down, “I’m there, I’m ready right now.” With that being said, it’s the studio’s decision if the film even gets created in the first place. Will we get to see a new Bad Boys movie? We’ll just have to wait and see.