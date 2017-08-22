Married At First Sight Stars Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Welcome Baby Girl Following Previous Miscarriage

The Married at First Sight stars are the living proof that reality TV romance can lead to some happy marriages sometimes. Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis not only passed the test of time but now they even have a baby in the family.

The celeb couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, today, August 22.

‘The first #MarriedAtFirst baby is here! Congrats @jamienotis and @DougHehner!’ the hit series’ twitter account posted.

We have learned that the baby girl’s name is Henley Grace and she was born early morning today at around 5:30 A.M. and she weighs eight lbs., two oz.

Otis took to Instagram to share how happy she feels to be a new mother with her followers, telling everybody how in love she is with her ‘everything.’

But despite being as newborn as they come, Henley already has her own Insta account!

The latest picture on her media platform is the infant in her daddy’s arms! So precious!

‘Wrapped around my daddy’s finger already. skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn,’ the caption reads.

Wrapped around my daddy's finger already. 💕 #skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn A post shared by Henley Grace Hehner (@henleygracehehner) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Hehner and Otis officially announced the sex of their baby in April.

Technically, this was Otis’ second pregnancy, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage back in July, four months along.

They were expecting a son who they named Johnathan.

Now, they have a little girl to take their minds off the tragedy, and she is just adorable.

Advertisement

Congratulations on the addition to the family!