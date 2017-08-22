FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jamie otis kenya moore jon gosselin rob kardashian tamron hall bill cosby bernice burgos t.i. khloe kardashian beyonce Anderson East meghan markle carmelo anthony Kirk Frost Lil Scrappy blac chyna tristan thompson kristen stewart leah messer kris jenner tameka cottle Eniko Parrish kylie jenner
Home » Entertainment

Married At First Sight Stars Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Welcome Baby Girl Following Previous Miscarriage

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/22/2017
0
0


jamie otis doug hehnerSource: okthereisthesituation.com

The Married at First Sight stars are the living proof that reality TV romance can lead to some happy marriages sometimes. Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis not only passed the test of time but now they even have a baby in the family.

The celeb couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, today, August 22.

‘The first #MarriedAtFirst baby is here! Congrats @jamienotis and @DougHehner!’ the hit series’ twitter account posted.

We have learned that the baby girl’s name is Henley Grace and she was born early morning today at around 5:30 A.M. and she weighs eight lbs., two oz.

Otis took to Instagram to share how happy she feels to be a new mother with her followers, telling everybody how in love she is with her ‘everything.’

But despite being as newborn as they come, Henley already has her own Insta account!

The latest picture on her media platform is the infant in her daddy’s arms! So precious!

‘Wrapped around my daddy’s finger already. skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn,’ the caption reads.

Wrapped around my daddy's finger already. 💕 #skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn

A post shared by Henley Grace Hehner (@henleygracehehner) on

Hehner and Otis officially announced the sex of their baby in April.

Technically, this was Otis’ second pregnancy, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage back in July, four months along.

They were expecting a son who they named Johnathan.

Now, they have a little girl to take their minds off the tragedy, and she is just adorable.

Advertisement

Congratulations on the addition to the family!

Post Views: 0

Read more about jamie otis doug hehnen married at first sight

Advertisement

You may also like
Married At First Sight Stars Cody Knapek And Danielle DeGroot Split After One Year Of Marriage
08/22/2017
‘Married At First Sight’ Star Sonia Granados Slams Former Husband Nick For Pregnancy And Cheating Scandal
07/15/2017
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Exposed! Former Contestants Reveal How Producers Encourage You To ‘Get Personal’
07/03/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *