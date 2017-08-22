Married At First Sight Stars Cody Knapek And Danielle DeGroot Split After One Year Of Marriage

Just a year after the couple formed on the hit show, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek break up! According to a source close to the two reality TV stars, they just couldn’t make each other happy and had to put an end to what they had.

Despite the fact that they repeatedly tried to fix their differences, they were just so big and were taking them in different directions in life.

But because it was such a difficult decision to make, Cody and Danielle took their time to sort things out before rushing into it.

The former couple took to social media to thank all of their fans following the split announcement.

‘While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be the happiest separating. Still got nothin’ but love for @codyknapek ! Thank you to everyone who supported us on our journey! We hope you will be respectful and understanding of our decision,’ Danielle stated.

DeGroot assured her followers that appearing on the show, she was convinced God had a plan for her but despite their marriage failing, she has not stopped believing in the power of love and is determined to find it.

But while one Married at First Sight couple says goodbye, another is just starting a real family!

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis welcomed their first baby together!

Are you shocked Danielle and Cody went their separate ways or did you expect it?