‘Married At First Sight’ Star Sonia Granados Slams Former Husband Nick For Pregnancy And Cheating Scandal

Married at First Sight star Nick Pendergrast didn’t wait too long before moving on from former wife, Sonia Granados. According to new reports, the man is expecting twins with his new girlfriend.

Sonia has decided to open up about the scandal that is rocking the hit show.

Only months following his separation from Granados in January, Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid announced that they’re expecting twins.

Nick and Sonia met on Married at First Sight, and their divorce was finalized in April.

Pendergrast reached out to the AfterBuzz TV host, who is also a love and relationship coach to seek help.

‘I do not feel like discussing Nick. I am doing absolutely wonderful! He is pregnant with his life coach who I have spoken to. Who messages me during the show that he and I were meant to be. Are you serious? While he was trying to ‘work’ things out with me, but telling her different. Good luck to them both,’ Sonia tweeted.

The woman also stated that she is not dating anyone at the moment.

Pendergrast defended himself after his ex’ social media rant claiming he reached out to Heather for advice on himself and not on his marriage.

He pointed out that his marriage was not salvageable as, at the time, he was headed for divorce already.

The man went on to reveal that after Sonia had stood him up for Valentine’s Day, he realized she had given up on them entirely.

He then reached out a few times to Heather for guidance on how to focus on him and get his life together.

The rest just occurred naturally!