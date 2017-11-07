‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Ready To Share Everything On Their Own Spin-Off!

The Married at First Sight pair is set to return to reality TV. We have learned that Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner now have their own spin-off called Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One.

Otis opened up about the upcoming show, saying: ‘In our new spinoff, the joys and struggles as first-time parents will be out there for the world to see. First of all, everyone knows giving birth’s no joke, but who the heck knew the recovery would be excruciating for days?! And I am not even talking C-section. I could barely walk, let alone go to the bathroom! And breastfeeding, that is another one that is not talked about (and I am guilty as charged being a labor and delivery nurse!).’

But regardless of the difficult recovery process as a new mom, the celeb revealed that it is definitely worth it because there are not many things as amazing as looking at the cute face of a baby that shares common features with both you and your significant other.

‘All of the firsts as parents is captured in our new series — and it is quite raw,’ Jamie added.

As fans probably remember, the couple met in the first season of the hit show back in 2014.

In 2016 they went through a tough experience when they lost the first baby – a boy – four months into the pregnancy.

Finally, in August they welcomed baby daughter Henley Grace, and they couldn’t be happier.

My beautiful little family.😍 #thebest #soblessed A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One is set to premiere with a two and a half hour special on December 19, on Lifetime at 8 P.M. ET/PT.

