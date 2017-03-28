FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa angelina jolie leonardo dicaprio amber portwood marnie simpson mel b abby lee miller kris jenner blake shelton kylie jenner chris brown maddie ziegler eminem cate blanchett jodie sweetin Alexander Skarsgard michael jackson Danielle Bregoli nate thompson kim kardashian jenelle evans
Home » Entertainment

Marnie Simpson Reveals That Niall Horan Slid Into Her DMs!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/28/2017
0
155 Views
0


marnie simpsonSource: metro.co.uk

It looks like Marnie Simpson has had quite a few options ever since she broke up with her cheating ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor.

Recently, the star also revealed that she’s been talking to none other than One Direction member Niall Horan.

The singer is apparently a big fan of Geordie Shore, and because of that, he started following her on her social media.

According to Marnie, Niall was the one who slid into her DMs and ever since then they have been chatting quite a lot.

However, it is not just Horan who is courting her. She claimed that James Arthur is also interested.

For now, Marnie is just testing the waters and chatting them both up.

According to her, “It’s just friendly, they’re both fans of the show.”

Meanwhile, Marnie is still living with her ex, a month and a half after he cheated on her. Apparently, it’s because they’ve just recently both signed a new lease, but they are sleeping in different rooms.

Still, she cannot bring anyone home because it would be “weird.”

Well, of course, it would!

Not to mention, Marnie also reacted angrily at the speculations that she is currently dating Dan Edgar.

The Geordie Shore star did not hold back as she took to Twitter to share her side of the story after it was reported that one eyewitness saw them getting “touchy-feely.” She was obviously not happy with the false reports.

“Stop talking total bulls**t me and Dan are pals nothing more,” she tweeted, getting straight to the point.

Advertisement

Do you think Marnie Simpson and One Direction member Niall Horan will hit it off?

Post Views: 155


Read more about marnie simpson niall horan geordie shore one direction

You may also like
One Direction Member Harry Styles Teases His First Solo Release! Watch The Video Here!
03/26/2017
This Is How Zayn Malik Hid From His Legion of Fans!
03/23/2017
Zayn Malik Says He Is Healed Of His Eating Disorder And Anxiety!
03/20/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *