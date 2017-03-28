Marnie Simpson Reveals That Niall Horan Slid Into Her DMs!

It looks like Marnie Simpson has had quite a few options ever since she broke up with her cheating ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor.

Recently, the star also revealed that she’s been talking to none other than One Direction member Niall Horan.

The singer is apparently a big fan of Geordie Shore, and because of that, he started following her on her social media.

According to Marnie, Niall was the one who slid into her DMs and ever since then they have been chatting quite a lot.

However, it is not just Horan who is courting her. She claimed that James Arthur is also interested.

For now, Marnie is just testing the waters and chatting them both up.

According to her, “It’s just friendly, they’re both fans of the show.”

Meanwhile, Marnie is still living with her ex, a month and a half after he cheated on her. Apparently, it’s because they’ve just recently both signed a new lease, but they are sleeping in different rooms.

Still, she cannot bring anyone home because it would be “weird.”

Well, of course, it would!

Not to mention, Marnie also reacted angrily at the speculations that she is currently dating Dan Edgar.

The Geordie Shore star did not hold back as she took to Twitter to share her side of the story after it was reported that one eyewitness saw them getting “touchy-feely.” She was obviously not happy with the false reports.

“Stop talking total bulls**t me and Dan are pals nothing more,” she tweeted, getting straight to the point.

Do you think Marnie Simpson and One Direction member Niall Horan will hit it off?