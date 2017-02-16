Mark Zuckerberg Shares Manifesto For A Global Community With An Eye On A Presidential Run

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of social media network Facebook, is pushing for a more connected world as some political experts continue to list him as a potential presidential candidate for 2020. In a world where globalization has become a very dirty word, Zuckerberg, 32, is on a mission to find common ground and unite people no matter where they come from. The message has obvious political overtone, but the technology genius insists that observers are missing the point if they think that is what he is going after.

The Internet entrepreneur, who married pediatrician Priscilla Chan in 2012, has long been a proponent of immigration reform in the US. In 2013, he even launched a lobbying group, FWD.us, to get legislation through the finish line in Congress.

However, that effort was not successful, and since then he has continued to be vocal on the matter in the media. After Brexit in the United Kingdom and the election of Donald Trump in November, Zuckerberg saw the need to get out more and endorse a message of inclusion.

In what some journalists call the Zuckerberg Manifesto, the computer programmer supports globalization unapologetically. In an interview with BBC, Mr. Zuckerberg said: “When I started Facebook, the mission of connecting the world was not controversial. It was as if it was a default assumption that people had; every year the world got more connected and that seems like the direction things were heading in. Now that vision is becoming more controversial.”

On Thursday, the man, who is worth over $50 billion, published a 5,500 letter, asking his followers to help him build a global community. The message went viral and will probably do nothing to quiet the chatter about his political ambitions.