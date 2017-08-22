Mark Wahlberg Named Forbes’ Highest Paid Male Actor In 2017

Forbes just released their list of highest paid actors and it looks like Dwayne Johnson will have to celebrate second place this year. After taking home the honor just last year, The Rock is taking a backseat to Mark Wahlberg. With the help of yet another Transformers movie, Wahlberg managed to rake in a whopping $68 million.

Actors are ranked based on their earnings in Forbes’ predetermined scoring period. Thanks to his paychecks from Transformers: The Last Night and Deepwater Horizon, Mark Wahlberg can celebrate the largest income in his acting career.

Despite topping the list of highest paid actors in 2017, Mark Wahlberg had a pretty bad year in terms of box office returns. Deepwater Horizon only earned $121 million and cost $110 million to make.

Patriots Day was another box office dude starring Wahlberg during the scoring period. The Boston Marathon-themed blockbuster cost $45 million to make and only brought in $50.5 million at the box office according to the Forbes report.

Last but not least, the most expensive Wahlberg movie of the year was Transformers: The Last Knight. Although the most recent Transformers movie managed to make some real money, it was the worst performing release from the franchise.

Transformers: The Last Knight grossed just over $600 million worldwide, which sounds like a lot of money but the production cost was $217 million making it the lowest earning of the franchise. For those who may be wondering, Age of Extinction is credited as the highest earning Transformers movie, bringing in more than $1 billion worldwide.

Last year’s highest paid actor was Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, who almost had a repeat year but came in second place instead with total earnings of $65 million. His Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel managed to pull off third place spot on the list with $54.5 million.

The Forbes’ list of highest paid female actors came out last week. Proving that the men in Hollywood make way more than the women yet again, Emma Stone dominated the female list with just $26 million.

Jennifer Aniston is the second highest paid female actress according to the famous list. The Friends alum pulled in $25.5 million in the past year but it was reported that the bulk of Aniston’s earnings come from endorsements like SmartWater and Emirates Airlines.