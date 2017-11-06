Mark Wahlberg Gets Candid About The Possibility Of His Oldest Daughter Dating Will Ferrell’s Son!

At a premiere and junket for his newest movie Daddy’s Home 2, Mark Wahlberg opened up about what it’s like to be the dad to a teen daughter. The actor also got candid about the fact that the 14-year-old Ella Rae has been talking to Will Ferrell’s 13-year-old son Magnus on social media.

‘You know what? I actually… came to grips with the fact that she is 14, she is going to have boyfriends. Those things happen. As long as I know where they come from, and their parents – in this case, of course, I know a lot. So, I’m good. I know Will and Viv and they are very, very nice and they are raising very young, fine boys. So, he’s all good,’ Mark revealed.

Ferrell also joined in, claiming that when he first found out his son was DM-ing Wahlberg’s daughter, he thought it was hilarious, but according to him they may not be in contact at the moment.

‘I think it was a one-time, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ ‘What’s up?’ ‘Hey, OK.’ And then that was it,’ Ferrell stated.

‘Yeah, see. That is how dads of boys respond. That is not how dads of girls respond,’ Mark joked.

The man first revealed that his daughter and Magnus were talking online back in September while stopping by Ellen’s show.

Advertisement

Daddy’s Home 2 is set to be released in theaters on November 10!