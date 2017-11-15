Mark Schwahn From “One Tree Hill” Suspended From “The Royals” Due To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Executives kicked out Mark Schwahn from E!’s The Royals after sexual harassment allegations came out from eighteen different members of the cast and crew of One Tree Hill.

A statement to Us Weekly from Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television stated that they take the allegations very seriously and are currently investigating them.

Actress Hilarie Burton – who claimed Ben Affleck groped her on the set of TRL over ten years ago – said, “I wonder what our years together would have been like if we could’ve made this happen.”

At the moment, it isn’t clear if the fourth installment of episodes of The Royals will air but the series already finished filming their latest season.

Many of the stars from the popular series claimed that Mark’s behavior on the set of the production was toxic and everyone knew about it. The cast and crew claimed it was “an open secret.”

The statement from eighteen members continued by saying many of the actresses were “manipulated psychologically and emotionally,” and more than one of them had to be treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Furthermore, employees on the set claimed they were put into uncomfortable positions and had to learn how to fight back, “sometimes physically.”

The statement added it was self-evident that if they chose to complain about his behavior to human resources, the series would stop filming, which would mean many people would be out of a job.

Several of the former stars of the show including James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray used their social media platforms to show support for the allegations against Mark.

As you may already know, Mark isn’t the only Hollywood executive to be accused of similar crimes. Most recently, The New York Times published an exposé regarding the alleged misconduct perpetrated by Louis CK, who eventually admitted and apologized for his actions.