Mark Sanford Slams Donald Trump For Fanning ‘Flames Of Intolerance’

Rep. Mark Sanford, a Republican from South Carolina, is not ready to get on the Donald Trump train and he is going after his conservative colleagues who have decided to put their beliefs aside to get a few bills signed. The former governor of South Carolina is slowly revealing himself as one of the loudest critics of the 45th U.S. president on the right. In a fascinating piece in Politico, he paints the New York billionaire as the “undoing” of everything he knew to be true in life.

The headline from the major profile is that Trump has “fanned the flames of intolerance.” Sanford also finds problematic the complicated relationship the new president has with the truth. In Trump’s unique world view, things he does not like are fake, and everything he does is the best.

There is an extensive list of things that the real estate tycoon has done that have rubbed Sanford the wrong way. The father of four, who destroyed a very promising political career because of a cheating scandal in 2009, believes that Trump’s penchant for lies is not good for the country.

Sanford said he misled his followers on the murder rate in the country and the coverage of terrorist attacks by the media. The president’s behavior at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he spent a lot of time attacking Arnold Schwarzenegger over his “Celebrity Apprentice” ratings, was also not appropriate. The biggest problem for the Republican is that Mr. Trump does not seem to ready to endorse the role of president.

Moreover, he blames people like House Speaker Paul Ryan for not rebuking the president more forcefully. Sanford explained: “I admired his conviction in the campaign. At the end of the day, radio silence is not sustainable in being true to yourself.”

The title of the piece is fascinating, “I’m a Dead Man Walking.” Sanford insists that he does not have anything personal against Trump, he met him once, and has even heard positive things about him from acquaintances the two men have in common. This is just a business assessment.