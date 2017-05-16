Mark Ronson’s Wife Josephine De La Baume Files For Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, and artist Mark Ronson has officially split up with his wife, Josephine De La Baume. Mark met the Singtank singer and actress in 2009, and they tied the knot two years later at a ceremony in the South of France.

However, the relationship has since gone up in flames!

De La Baume filed the court papers for legal separation citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to the source, with the date of departure listed on the 21st of April.

Fortunately for the couple, they don’t have any children together, but De La Baume is still asking for spousal support.

Ronson has been on a hot streak for the last ten years; during this time he has worked for many stars including Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Duran Duran, and Adele among others.

The producer’s career took off in 2008 when he grabbed a Brit Award for the Best British Male Solo Artist in acknowledgment for his work with Winehouse on her album Back To Black.

The awards didn’t stop there!

He also won a Grammy for Producer Of The Year and Record of The Year for the single titled, Rehab, and he later scored an award for the incredibly successful song “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars.

Ths song was a smash hit, and it reached Number 1 in the United Kingdom.

Ronson also produced “Cold Shoulder” on Adele’s first album, 19.

Mark has made himself one of the most successful producers in recent memory and especially in British contemporary British popular culture, and he appeared on Debrett’s list of 2017 for the most influential people in the United Kingdom.

Despite his success in his career, he hasn’t matched that glory in his personal life. Neither Ronson nor de La Baume have commented on their split on social media.