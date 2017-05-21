Mark Lester Claims He Is Paris Jackson’s Biological Father!

The former actor claims that Michael Jackson had “a problem with sex.” Now, Mark Lester is also saying that he is Paris Jackson’s biological father!

Allegedly, Lester was the one who donated his sperm to the King of Pop so he could become a dad.

“I was just helping out a friend. I think he had a problem with actually doing the physical act of sex and a very low sperm count as well,” he said.

Paris’ mother is Debbie Rowe but whether or not Michael Jackson was the biological father has been a mystery for a long time.

Now, Marks Lester is claiming that Jackson was scared of women, one of the reasons being Madonna throwing herself at him!

Lester went on to explain that one time he entered the room and Madonna was under the covers completely naked.

Michael screamed and ran away.

The artist told the actor that he wanted to have kids but “had problems” so he asked Lester, who already had four kids to help him out.

Back in 2015, the man also revealed that he was just one of the many stars Jackson asked to donate his sperm.

With that being said, even though many have noticed a resemblance between Lester, who played the iconic role of Oliver Twist as a child, and Paris there is no evidence his claim is true.

Jackson’s family have never commented on the actor’s statement, and sources say he was even banned from contacting Michael’s daughter.

As fans may remember, when Michael Jackson passed away back in 2009, Lester was absolutely devastated.

He was one of the first people to slam Dr. Conrad Murray before the expert was sentenced to prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Paris has been spending more time with her mother as the woman is currently battling cancer.

Sources stated that Paris “thinks about Michael every day, and it’s going to break her heart again” if she will lose her mother as well.

What do you think about Mark Lester’s claims that he is Paris’ biological father? Do you think he and Paris Jackson look alike?

Advertisement

Let us know by writing a comment down below!