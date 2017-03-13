Mark Cuban Roasts Donald Trump! “He’s The Zoolander President”

Although Mark Cuban has once said that he does see some value in Donald Trump’s economic policies, when it comes to his social stances or him as a person, Cuban is not his fan.

Advertisement

“The economic policies of his that are pretty much traditionally conservative I like…” said Mark.

“But in terms of him personally, he’s the Zoolander president,” added the man in front of the South by Southwest Festival audience in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

All those present at the event laughed out loud at Cuban’s funny statement.

He was there to speak on a panel alongside car insurance marketplace The Zebra’s Adam Lyons.

As it turns out, Lyons managed to convince Cuban to invest in his company by only presenting him with a one paragraph pitch.

Furthermore, Cuban also called himself a libertarian, and during the event, he shared jokes about his experiences with the current President throwing a lot of shade, especially when he claimed that he stopped liking Trump after meeting him in person.

Furthermore, he also stated that he would never accept any appointment from Donald Trump, regardless of what it was.

“His idea of efficiency is I would send him emails, his assistant would print it, he would write on it, and he would scan it,” Cuban claimed.

“He doesn’t know how to use email.”

Even worse, the entrepreneur also pointed that Trump has trouble using Google as well.

“Just think how efficient he could be if he learned how to use a search engine,” Cuban fired.

All in all, despite his roast, Cuban hopes Donald Trump will have a successful presidency.

Advertisement

“First of all he’s our President. I don’t care how he does personally, but I want the country to do well,” he explained.