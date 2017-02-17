Mark Cuban Jabs Donald Trump With No. 46 Jersey At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Donald Trump was sworn in as the new U.S. president less than one month ago, but the 2020 presidential campaign has already begun. The business mogul and his staff have made it clear; he wants to stay in office for eight years. On Friday, he held an event in South Carolina that looked like a campaign rally, something people close to the president are not even trying to hide. Mr. Trump will also hold a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday.

The former reality television star even paid for ads to reach his supporters before the gathering. To get his followers happy and excited, Trump, 70, has even found an opponent, the media. The real estate titan spends more time bashing the Fourth Estate than governing. However, a real rival seems ready to get in the ring with The Donald.

His name is Mark Cuban, 58, a former Hillary Clinton supporter, who made billions with his online ventures and owns the NBA team Dallas Mavericks. In 2015, Cuban was courted by Republicans who opposed Trump and were looking for a credible alternative to prevent him from winning the nomination.

Mr. Cuban thought it was too late, so he opted to support Clinton. However, he always left the door open for a future presidential run. Sensing that the star of ABC’S Shark Tank could pose a serious threat to his reelection chances, earlier this month, Trump started going after him on Twitter saying that he is not intelligent enough to be president.

Cuban responded with some humor and now is indicating that he is coming for Trump. Friday, he wore a No. 46 jersey for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, a direct hit on the conservative commander in chief.

Trump is the 45th U.S. president; it appears that Cuban wants to succeed him. It is unclear if the Internet investor is capable of generating the amount of passion (good or bad) Trump has inspired in this country.