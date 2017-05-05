Marital Problems? Sofia Vergara Accuses Publication Of Photoshopping Out Her Wedding Ring

It looks like Sofia Vergara’s marriage with Joe Manganiello is in trouble.

The actress has denied the rumors that they are not so happy anymore but now, a picture in which she is missing her wedding band has brought the speculations back!

But is the proof legit?

Vergara has recently taken to social media to rant about Star magazine’s new cover story that features her with no ring on her finger.

The 44 years old beauty claimed they photoshopped the ring out of the picture!

The actress stated that the photographed from which the ring was removed was taken during “that award night in Rome,” but in reality, the photo is taken in Los Angeles on April 15, after she returned from Italy.

The magazine can be found on stands, and it brought forward new speculations regarding Vergara’s marriage.

While in the photo Vergara is clearly wearing the huge engagement rock her husband gave her back in December 2014, the same thing cannot be said about the wedding band.

The Modern Family actress has been wearing the stunning band with pride after the marriage and likes to show it off on shows so of course, it missing from her finger is rather odd.

What is even worse, the issue also features photos of Vergara cozying up to Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino.

The pictures are allegedly from April 6, when her hubby was still in Los Angeles.

Do you think Vergara’s marriage is crumbling or did the publication really edit out her marriage band?