FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
sofia vergara carrie fisher angelina jolie brad pitt johnny depp blake lively Chris Soules Jean Stein dwayne johnson Sienna Miller scarlett johansson erin moran michael douglas charlie sheen jennifer aniston lisa marie presley ciara goldie hawn darren aronofsky emma watson meghan markle
Home » Hollywood

Marital Problems? Sofia Vergara Accuses Publication Of Photoshopping Out Her Wedding Ring

Nick Markus Posted On 05/05/2017
0
317 Views
1


sofia vergaraSource: youtube.com

It looks like Sofia Vergara’s marriage with Joe Manganiello is in trouble.

Advertisement

The actress has denied the rumors that they are not so happy anymore but now, a picture in which she is missing her wedding band has brought the speculations back!

But is the proof legit?

Vergara has recently taken to social media to rant about Star magazine’s new cover story that features her with no ring on her finger.

The 44 years old beauty claimed they photoshopped the ring out of the picture!

Sofia Vergarainstagram.com

The actress stated that the photographed from which the ring was removed was taken during “that award night in Rome,” but in reality, the photo is taken in Los Angeles on April 15, after she returned from Italy.

The magazine can be found on stands, and it brought forward new speculations regarding Vergara’s marriage.

While in the photo Vergara is clearly wearing the huge engagement rock her husband gave her back in December 2014, the same thing cannot be said about the wedding band.

The Modern Family actress has been wearing the stunning band with pride after the marriage and likes to show it off on shows so of course, it missing from her finger is rather odd.

What is even worse, the issue also features photos of Vergara cozying up to Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino.

The pictures are allegedly from April 6, when her hubby was still in Los Angeles.

For more details on her marital problems and to find out what happened in Rome, read Star magazine, available on stands.

Advertisement

Do you think Vergara’s marriage is crumbling or did the publication really edit out her marriage band?

Post Views: 317

Read more about joe manganiello sofia vergara

You may also like
Ariel Winter Opens Up About Her Struggle With Bullying During Modern Family
05/04/2017
Sofia Vergara’s Ex Nick Loeb Claims She “Harrased” And “Bullied” Him!
04/20/2017
Sofia Vergara Shows off Bikini Body in Bora Bora
01/02/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *