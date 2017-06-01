Marilyn Monroe’s Mansion Sells For $7.25 Million After Only Being On The Market For 10 Days

Marilyn Monroe’s home in Los Angeles that’s located in a quiet neighborhood called Brentwood – also where Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon reside – has sold for $7.25 million. The real estate group, Mercer Vine, announced today it was initially listed for $6.9 million and was only on the market for ten days.

Due to the high demand, the deal closed at $350,000 more than the asking price.

The small Spanish house is where Marilyn Monroe – the actress who starred in classic films like Some Like It Hot, The Misfits, and The Seven Year Itch – was found dead in 1962 when she was just 36-years-old.

It’s possible that the rise in the value of the home could be attributed to the fact that the original sex symbol died in the home.

Either way, the mansion is a work of art and is described as an authentic 1929 hacienda.

The property – that was last sold in November of 2012 for $5.1 million – has “serenity and warmth” according to the listing agent, Lisa Optican.

The tranquility of the home is why Marilyn bought it for $75,000 when it was partially furnished just a few months before her death in 1962.

In an interview with Life Magazine before the star passed away, she said, ‘anybody who likes my house, I’m sure I will get along with.’

According to the former associate editor of Life Magazine, it was the first house Monroe ever bought and she ‘exulted in it.’

He continued, ‘On a special trip to Mexico, she had carefully searched in roadside stands and shops and even factories to find just the right things to put in it. The large items had not arrived – nor was she ever to see them installed.’

It was a shame Marilyn never got to enjoy it. She died of an overdose of barbituates on August 5th of 1962.

The 36-year-old bombshell was tragically discovered by her psychiatrist lying face down on her bed while holding a telephone receiver; prompting several conspiracy theories regarding her death.